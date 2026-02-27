Left Menu

Ballroom Battle: Trump's White House Renovation Controversy

A U.S. judge has refused to block President Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project despite objections from preservationists. The National Trust for Historic Preservation sought to halt construction, but the ruling favored Trump's stance on presidential renovation practices. Critics claim Trump overstepped legal authority.

Updated: 27-02-2026 00:44 IST
A federal judge has rejected an attempt by preservationists to halt President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom construction project, planned to replace the demolished East Wing. The National Trust for Historic Preservation argued for a preliminary injunction, but the court's decision allows the project to continue.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that the lawsuit from the National Trust did not make a strong enough case to warrant blocking the construction. He noted that the group could revise its claims to challenge Trump's authority, stating the current arguments failed to address the statutory powers at play.

Trump celebrated the ruling on social media, heralding it as a victory for the nation. The ballroom, intended for state functions, has faced criticism for bypassing congressional authorization and environmental reviews. The project is one of several renovations under Trump's administration since his return to office.

