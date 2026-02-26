Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

In a legal setback for preservationists, a U.S. judge has ruled against halting President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom construction, replacing the demolished East Wing. The project has faced opposition from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argues it proceeds without necessary congressional and legal approvals.

Judge Richard Leon determined the plaintiffs did not sufficiently challenge President Trump's authority to build the 90,000-square-foot ballroom using private funds, leaving room for the National Trust to amend its complaint. The Trump administration maintains that the construction aligns with historical presidential renovation practices and fulfills public interest needs.

Critics, including the National Trust, contend that the demolition of the historic East Wing bypassed crucial oversight, triggering concerns over federal law violations. Despite these challenges, the construction continues, with Trump's defenders asserting its legitimacy and necessity for future state functions without taxpayer funding.