Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project
A judge declined to halt President Trump's $400M White House ballroom project, despite preservationists' legal challenges. The National Trust for Historic Preservation argues the project lacks required authorizations. The Trump administration defends it as lawful and necessary for state functions, citing private donations' use.
In a legal setback for preservationists, a U.S. judge has ruled against halting President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom construction, replacing the demolished East Wing. The project has faced opposition from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argues it proceeds without necessary congressional and legal approvals.
Judge Richard Leon determined the plaintiffs did not sufficiently challenge President Trump's authority to build the 90,000-square-foot ballroom using private funds, leaving room for the National Trust to amend its complaint. The Trump administration maintains that the construction aligns with historical presidential renovation practices and fulfills public interest needs.
Critics, including the National Trust, contend that the demolition of the historic East Wing bypassed crucial oversight, triggering concerns over federal law violations. Despite these challenges, the construction continues, with Trump's defenders asserting its legitimacy and necessity for future state functions without taxpayer funding.
