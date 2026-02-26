Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom: Preservationists Clash with Presidential Plans

A federal judge ruled against halting President Donald Trump's plans to construct a $400 million White House ballroom. The decision came amid lawsuits from preservationists seeking to delay the project, claiming it bypassed necessary legal and environmental protections.

The case, led by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argued that the project breached federal laws by proceeding without congressional approval or a comprehensive environmental review. The demolished East Wing, historically significant since 1902, was cleared for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Preservationists oppose the rapid changes, fearing an abuse of presidential power. Trump maintains the ballroom is essential for state functions, funded entirely by private donations, thus avoiding taxpayer expenses. Despite opposition, construction is set to proceed without a definitive completion date, but expected within Trump's current term.

