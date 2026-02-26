Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom: Preservationists Clash with Presidential Plans
A U.S. judge declined to block the construction of a new White House ballroom initiated by President Trump. The National Trust for Historic Preservation sought to halt the project, citing lack of proper approvals and environmental assessments. The administration argues it's consistent with past practices and uses private funds.
A federal judge ruled against halting President Donald Trump's plans to construct a $400 million White House ballroom. The decision came amid lawsuits from preservationists seeking to delay the project, claiming it bypassed necessary legal and environmental protections.
The case, led by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argued that the project breached federal laws by proceeding without congressional approval or a comprehensive environmental review. The demolished East Wing, historically significant since 1902, was cleared for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom.
Preservationists oppose the rapid changes, fearing an abuse of presidential power. Trump maintains the ballroom is essential for state functions, funded entirely by private donations, thus avoiding taxpayer expenses. Despite opposition, construction is set to proceed without a definitive completion date, but expected within Trump's current term.
