Left Menu

Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom: Preservationists Clash with Presidential Plans

A U.S. judge declined to block the construction of a new White House ballroom initiated by President Trump. The National Trust for Historic Preservation sought to halt the project, citing lack of proper approvals and environmental assessments. The administration argues it's consistent with past practices and uses private funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:56 IST
Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom: Preservationists Clash with Presidential Plans

A federal judge ruled against halting President Donald Trump's plans to construct a $400 million White House ballroom. The decision came amid lawsuits from preservationists seeking to delay the project, claiming it bypassed necessary legal and environmental protections.

The case, led by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argued that the project breached federal laws by proceeding without congressional approval or a comprehensive environmental review. The demolished East Wing, historically significant since 1902, was cleared for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Preservationists oppose the rapid changes, fearing an abuse of presidential power. Trump maintains the ballroom is essential for state functions, funded entirely by private donations, thus avoiding taxpayer expenses. Despite opposition, construction is set to proceed without a definitive completion date, but expected within Trump's current term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
2
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India
3
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
4
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026