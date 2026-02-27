Left Menu

Rebuilding Ukraine: U.S.-Russia Negotiations Amid Continued Conflict

Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian officials convened in Geneva for foundational talks on Ukraine's reconstruction post-conflict, despite stalled negotiations with Russia. The trilateral meeting slated for early March aims to solidify agreements on security and economic issues, crucial for Ukraine's future rebuilding efforts amid ongoing hostilities.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials convened in Geneva for critical discussions on post-war reconstruction, notwithstanding ongoing disagreement with Russia. Officials in Kyiv hope to finalize settlement details at an upcoming trilateral meeting scheduled for early March in Abu Dhabi, with preparations in place for dialogue between Ukrainian and Russian leadership.

The negotiations, marked by a recent surge in Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, are integral to U.S.-sponsored efforts to conclude a war now in its fifth year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of these talks in forging real security guarantees and setting the stage for a leader-level meeting.

Despite new Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, officials are working on substantial economic and security issues to make the next trilateral meeting with U.S. and Russian representatives productive. There's a pressing need to secure approximately $800 billion for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction, as highlighted by the World Bank's recent cost assessments.

