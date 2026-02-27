Left Menu

High Seas Tensions: Armed Cuban Exiles Clash with Havana

Cuba detained six exiles following an attack by armed Cuban nationals attempting to infiltrate by speedboat. Four died in the ensuing clash with authorities. Amid U.S.-Cuban tensions heightened by U.S. actions against Venezuelan President Maduro, Cuba stresses sovereignty and security against perceived threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 02:42 IST
Cuba remains on high alert following a failed infiltration attempt by armed ex-Cuban nationals, resulting in a fatal skirmish with government forces. Officials noted the incident involved a speedboat traced back to Florida, raising concerns of U.S. involvement in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

Amid heightened scrutiny, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied any U.S. operation link and promised an independent investigation. Both nations must now navigate the diplomatic waters, with the U.S. Embassy in Havana seeking access to the captured survivors to confirm their identities.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has publicly condemned any aggression against the nation, vowing to protect its sovereignty. Despite Cuba's willingness to cooperate with U.S. officials for transparency, the ongoing economic strain from the U.S. blockade continues to exacerbated tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

 Nigeria
Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partnership

 Global
Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

 Global
Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

 Global

