Cuba remains on high alert following a failed infiltration attempt by armed ex-Cuban nationals, resulting in a fatal skirmish with government forces. Officials noted the incident involved a speedboat traced back to Florida, raising concerns of U.S. involvement in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

Amid heightened scrutiny, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied any U.S. operation link and promised an independent investigation. Both nations must now navigate the diplomatic waters, with the U.S. Embassy in Havana seeking access to the captured survivors to confirm their identities.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has publicly condemned any aggression against the nation, vowing to protect its sovereignty. Despite Cuba's willingness to cooperate with U.S. officials for transparency, the ongoing economic strain from the U.S. blockade continues to exacerbated tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)