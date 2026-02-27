Paramount's Power Play: Bidding War for Warner Bros Heats Up
Warner Bros Discovery is in the midst of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount Skydance. Paramount's $31-per-share offer is deemed superior, challenging Netflix to respond quickly. The result could reshape Hollywood's power dynamics, with Paramount poised to push for board control if Warner Bros rejects this proposal.
In a dramatic turn, Warner Bros Discovery announced that it considers Paramount Skydance's $31-a-share offer superior to its current arrangement with Netflix. The streaming behemoth now faces a four-day deadline to either match the offer or exit the bidding war, which is intensifying by the day.
Netflix's original December agreement at $27.75 a share included plans to spin off Warner Bros' cable assets, aiming to boost shareholder value. The deal's outcome hinges on the valuation of Discovery Global, a contentious topic with opinions of its worth ranging widely from $1.33 to $6.86 a share.
As the negotiations continue, Paramount sweetened its proposal by increasing its termination fee to $7 billion should regulatory hurdles stall the deal. With a cash reserve of over $9 billion, Netflix may yet strengthen its bid. This acquisition battle not only involves significant financial stakes but also the future control over Warner Bros' storied content library and high-profile entertainment franchises.
