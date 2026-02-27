Paramount's Power Play: Bidding War for Warner Bros Heats Up

In a dramatic turn, Warner Bros Discovery announced that it considers Paramount Skydance's $31-a-share offer superior to its current arrangement with Netflix. The streaming behemoth now faces a four-day deadline to either match the offer or exit the bidding war, which is intensifying by the day.

Netflix's original December agreement at $27.75 a share included plans to spin off Warner Bros' cable assets, aiming to boost shareholder value. The deal's outcome hinges on the valuation of Discovery Global, a contentious topic with opinions of its worth ranging widely from $1.33 to $6.86 a share.

As the negotiations continue, Paramount sweetened its proposal by increasing its termination fee to $7 billion should regulatory hurdles stall the deal. With a cash reserve of over $9 billion, Netflix may yet strengthen its bid. This acquisition battle not only involves significant financial stakes but also the future control over Warner Bros' storied content library and high-profile entertainment franchises.