Mass Graves Discovered in Eastern Congo Amid Escalating Conflict

In a chilling discovery, Congolese authorities have uncovered mass graves in eastern Congo, in areas once occupied by the M23 rebel group. The discovery comes amid intensifying conflict despite a recent peace accord.

The governor of South-Kivu province, Jacques Purusi, announced the findings of two graves near the city of Uvira, containing at least 171 bodies suspected to be victims of the M23 rebels.

A local civil society group has accused M23 rebels of slaughtering individuals alleged to be connected to the Congolese military. The findings exacerbate concerns over extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses in the region.

