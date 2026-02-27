Maduro's Legal Trouble: A Battle Against U.S. Drug Charges

Nicolas Maduro, the ousted Venezuelan President, has requested a U.S. judge to dismiss his drug trafficking charges, claiming interference by the U.S. government in his legal defense. Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to charges that could result in decades-long prison sentences in the United States.

Maduro's defense lawyer, Barry Pollack, informed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein that the Treasury Department initially allowed an exception to financial sanctions for payment of Maduro's legal fees, only to revoke it hours later. Pollack argues this action violates Maduro's constitutional right to legal counsel, necessitating a case dismissal.

The charges against Maduro stem from his alleged abuse of power to aid drug traffickers during his 13-year rule. Despite pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, denying any wrongdoing, Maduro's high-profile capture by U.S. special forces in Caracas underscores the ongoing political and judicial saga.