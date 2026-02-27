Left Menu

Maduro's Legal Trouble: A Battle Against U.S. Drug Charges

Nicolas Maduro, the ousted Venezuelan President, seeks to dismiss U.S. drug trafficking charges, accusing the government of hindering his defense by preventing Venezuelan funds for his legal fees. Captured in a raid, Maduro and his wife face potential decades in prison as they await trial in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:42 IST
Maduro's Legal Trouble: A Battle Against U.S. Drug Charges
Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, the ousted Venezuelan President, has requested a U.S. judge to dismiss his drug trafficking charges, claiming interference by the U.S. government in his legal defense. Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to charges that could result in decades-long prison sentences in the United States.

Maduro's defense lawyer, Barry Pollack, informed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein that the Treasury Department initially allowed an exception to financial sanctions for payment of Maduro's legal fees, only to revoke it hours later. Pollack argues this action violates Maduro's constitutional right to legal counsel, necessitating a case dismissal.

The charges against Maduro stem from his alleged abuse of power to aid drug traffickers during his 13-year rule. Despite pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, denying any wrongdoing, Maduro's high-profile capture by U.S. special forces in Caracas underscores the ongoing political and judicial saga.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

 Global
2
Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
3
OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

 Global
4
Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026