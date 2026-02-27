In a move that has heightened tensions in the South China Sea, China's military accused the Philippines of 'disrupting' peace and stability by holding joint patrols with the United States and Japan. This bold statement came after China's routine patrol from February 23 to 26, as announced on Friday.

The Southern Theatre Command of China's military reaffirmed its commitment to defend the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests. 'We will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,' stated spokesperson Zhai Shichen.

Meanwhile, the armed forces of the Philippines reported that their navy conducted training exercises with the navies of the U.S. and Japan in the disputed waters this week. This cooperation among military allies aims to enhance regional security as geopolitical tensions rise.