Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

The Supreme Court asserted on Friday that its judicial officers remain uninfluenceable amidst a controversy arising in West Bengal. The state's government raised concerns against the Election Commission's training module issued for officers in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, complained to Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi about the commission's actions allegedly overruling the directives set by the Calcutta High Court and the election committee.

The bench maintained trust in the impartiality of its officers. It reiterated that neither the Election Commission nor the state government should deviate from the Supreme Court's mandate. The court continues overseeing the adjustment of 80 lakh claims amidst the politically sensitive SIR operationalization in West Bengal.

