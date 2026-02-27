Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

The Supreme Court asserted the integrity of its judicial officers following West Bengal's disagreement with the Election Commission over training modules for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The court stressed that all procedures were clear and not to be influenced by external directives.

Updated: 27-02-2026 11:53 IST
The Supreme Court asserted on Friday that its judicial officers remain uninfluenceable amidst a controversy arising in West Bengal. The state's government raised concerns against the Election Commission's training module issued for officers in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, complained to Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi about the commission's actions allegedly overruling the directives set by the Calcutta High Court and the election committee.

The bench maintained trust in the impartiality of its officers. It reiterated that neither the Election Commission nor the state government should deviate from the Supreme Court's mandate. The court continues overseeing the adjustment of 80 lakh claims amidst the politically sensitive SIR operationalization in West Bengal.

