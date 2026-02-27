Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Electoral Roll Controversy
The Supreme Court asserted the integrity of its judicial officers following West Bengal's disagreement with the Election Commission over training modules for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The court stressed that all procedures were clear and not to be influenced by external directives.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court asserted on Friday that its judicial officers remain uninfluenceable amidst a controversy arising in West Bengal. The state's government raised concerns against the Election Commission's training module issued for officers in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, complained to Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi about the commission's actions allegedly overruling the directives set by the Calcutta High Court and the election committee.
The bench maintained trust in the impartiality of its officers. It reiterated that neither the Election Commission nor the state government should deviate from the Supreme Court's mandate. The court continues overseeing the adjustment of 80 lakh claims amidst the politically sensitive SIR operationalization in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Reviews Electoral Roll Revision
'NCERT is teaching class 8 students about judicial corruption. This is a matter of grave concern,' says Kapil Sibal.
West Bengal SIR: SC takes note of Calcutta HC chief justice's letter that 250 district judges may take 80 days to deal with claims.