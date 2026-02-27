Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and Taliban Clash in Open Warfare

Overnight air strikes by Pakistan against Taliban targets in Afghanistan's major cities have marked a dramatic escalation of conflict, with Islamabad declaring an 'open war'. Security sources report missile attacks in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, alongside multiple border clashes.

The Taliban responded with retaliatory assaults on Pakistani military installations, both sides reporting significant losses. The conflict arises from Pakistan's claims that Afghanistan is sheltering militants attacking across the border—a charge the Taliban rebuff. This remains a serious concern for regional stability.

Pakistan has been on heightened security alert, fearing urban attacks. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia have entered discussions to mediate a ceasefire, hoping to prevent a prolonged confrontation. As tensions rise, the international community watches closely.

