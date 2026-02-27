Illegal Weapons Seized in Moga: A Cross-Border Connection

In a significant crackdown, Moga police have arrested two individuals and retrieved illegal firearms from their possession, as stated by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, on Friday.

Preliminary findings indicate that one accused, Lakhwinder Singh, was acting under the guidance of a handler based in Pakistan, according to a statement posted by Yadav.

The police seized five illegal pistols, including three of .30 bore, one .32 bore, and a Glock 9 mm, along with ammunition. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, with further investigations to explore potential connections, as stated by the DGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)