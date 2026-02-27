Left Menu

Illegal Weapons Seized in Moga: A Cross-Border Connection

Moga police have apprehended two individuals and seized illegal firearms, revealing ties to a Pakistan-based figure. The operation led by Punjab's DGP, Gaurav Yadav, uncovered five pistols and ammunition. An FIR under the Arms Act has been filed, with ongoing investigations to determine broader connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:04 IST
Illegal Weapons Seized in Moga: A Cross-Border Connection
weapons
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Moga police have arrested two individuals and retrieved illegal firearms from their possession, as stated by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, on Friday.

Preliminary findings indicate that one accused, Lakhwinder Singh, was acting under the guidance of a handler based in Pakistan, according to a statement posted by Yadav.

The police seized five illegal pistols, including three of .30 bore, one .32 bore, and a Glock 9 mm, along with ammunition. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, with further investigations to explore potential connections, as stated by the DGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Discharges: Timing and Elections

Political Discharges: Timing and Elections

 India
2
BJP's House-to-House Campaign Targets Mamata's Stronghold

BJP's House-to-House Campaign Targets Mamata's Stronghold

 India
3
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

 Global
4
Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026