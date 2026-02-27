Justice Prevailed: Kavitha Cleared in Excise Policy Case

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha expressed relief after being exonerated in the Delhi excise policy case, stating that the judiciary has seen through what she calls a 'web of lies'. Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, consistently maintained that the charges were politically motivated.

The Delhi court on Friday cleared her, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and others. The court criticized the CBI, citing a lack of evidence of a 'conspiracy or criminal intent'. Kavitha thanked her family and Telangana Jagruthi colleagues for their steadfast support during her ordeal.

Following her suspension from BRS, which she attributes to internal party conflicts, Kavitha turned her focus to public issues with Telangana Jagruthi. She also plans to contest the upcoming state assembly elections under this cultural organization's banner.