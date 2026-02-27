Controversy Unfolds Over Land Transfers in Santhal Pargana

BJP MLA Devendra Kunwar demanded a high-level probe into alleged illegal land transfers in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, blaming Bangladeshi infiltrators for seizing tribal lands against the Santhal Parganas Tenancy (SPT) Act, 1949. Revenue Minister Deepak Birua assured strict enforcement to restore lands to their rightful tribal owners.

The legislative session witnessed further tension when CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Arup Chatterjee insisted on a report regarding five children who contracted HIV through blood transfusions in Chaibasa. Health Minister Irfan Ansari stated that the investigation is in progress and a report will be provided soon.

Opposition BJP MLAs expressed dissatisfaction over the delay, criticizing the government for a lack of seriousness on both the land and health issues. Chatterjee urged for the pending HIV probe report to be presented in the current session after six months of waiting.