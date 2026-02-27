Five Charged for Attempted Murder on Mining Officer in Ballia

In a shocking incident in Ballia, a district mining officer narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack when five individuals allegedly attempted to run him over during an enforcement drive.

The officer, Saurabh Kumar, reported that a suspicious vehicle began trailing him early on February 25, ultimately ramming his car but missing him.

Authorities acted promptly, lodging an FIR and initiating an investigation. The accused face serious charges, including attempted murder, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)