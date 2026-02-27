Five Charged for Attempted Murder on Mining Officer in Ballia
Five individuals have been charged for attempting to run over a district mining officer with a car in Ballia during an enforcement drive. The attack, which occurred on February 25, prompted an official investigation after a complaint was registered against the alleged culprits.
In a shocking incident in Ballia, a district mining officer narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack when five individuals allegedly attempted to run him over during an enforcement drive.
The officer, Saurabh Kumar, reported that a suspicious vehicle began trailing him early on February 25, ultimately ramming his car but missing him.
Authorities acted promptly, lodging an FIR and initiating an investigation. The accused face serious charges, including attempted murder, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.
