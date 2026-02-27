Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal, Others in Politically Charged Liquor Case

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the liquor policy case, criticizing the CBI's inability to present a strong judicial case. The court ruled there was insufficient evidence to proceed with charges, describing the alleged conspiracy as speculative and unsupported by admissible material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:21 IST
A Delhi court has exonerated former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the contentious liquor policy case, dealing a blow to the CBI's investigation. The court found no substantial evidence to support the allegations and criticized the narrative as speculative.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh noted that the prosecution's case lacked legal foundation, describing it as an evidently fragile narrative. The judge highlighted that no significant breach of law was evident in the formulation or execution of the now-defunct excise policy.

The CBI has announced plans to appeal the decision, asserting that aspects of the investigation were either overlooked or inadequately considered. However, the court underlined the procedural integrity of the AAP government's policy-making process, reinforcing its legal validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

