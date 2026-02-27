Left Menu

Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor Appointment Contested

The Rajasthan High Court is reviewing a petition challenging the appointment of Sammat Vyas as vice chancellor of RAJUVAS University. The petitioner claims the appointment violated UGC regulations and has prompted the court to issue notices seeking responses from involved parties, including Governor Haribhau Bagde, within three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has entered into a legal examination regarding the appointment of Sammat Vyas as Vice Chancellor of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner. A petition, put forth by one R K Bagherwal, calls into question the legitimacy of this appointment, citing various procedural discrepancies with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

A notice has been issued to the Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde during a preliminary hearing, with Justice Anand Sharma requiring comprehensive responses from the involved parties within three weeks. The petition specifically highlights concerns regarding the composition of the search committee responsible for the selection process.

The grievance states that although a search committee was duly constituted and an advertisement for the position was released on May 3, 2025, the chairmanship of the committee, held by Tribhuvan Sharma, allegedly contravened UGC norms stipulating that the chairperson should not be affiliated with the concerned university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

