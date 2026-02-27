Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority in West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court dismissed West Bengal's objection regarding the Election Commission's training module for judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Emphasizing clarity in its directives, the court confirmed the impartiality and authority of judicial officers and permitted the electoral roll revision's progression.

The Supreme Court refused to address the West Bengal government's objections to the Election Commission's training module issued for judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, reaffirmed that their orders were transparent and the judicial officers' independence remained intact.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal presented the state's concerns about the procedure, emphasizing deviations from a previous court order. However, the bench maintained that judicial officers possess the integrity to act without undue influence, stressing that the process must continue without unnecessary delays.

The apex court had previously asserted the need for district judges to support the Election Commission and increased the judicial involvement to address the vast number of claims. The court's decision included publishing supplementary lists during the review, ensuring the process remains seamless and comprehensive.

