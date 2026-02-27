Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

In a significant legal development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others were discharged in a contentious liquor policy case. The court emphasized its role to uphold the rule of law amid politically charged narratives and highlighted concerns over prolonged incarceration under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Jitendra Singh, in a detailed 598-page order, underscored the challenges faced in maintaining the balance between individual liberty and the effective investigation of financial crimes. He criticized the tendency to detain individuals based on untested allegations, asserting that such practices risk devolving into punitive rather than investigative processes.

Judge Singh called for a framework that harmonizes law enforcement with constitutional safeguards, ensuring arrests and detentions remain exceptions rather than norms. He warned that failure to uphold this balance could undermine public confidence in the justice system, invoking iconic quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and legal maxims to drive the point home.

(With inputs from agencies.)