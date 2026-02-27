Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing
A fatal stabbing occurred in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra, over a dispute concerning a WhatsApp display picture. Mehndi Hassan Sheikh allegedly killed 24-year-old Aftab Sheikh in front of his wife. Residents claimed Mehndi was a Bangladeshi national with a criminal past, though police are investigating these claims.
A 24-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra, following a heated dispute over a WhatsApp display picture. The incident unfolded at 4:30 am in Hanuman Nagar, authorities reported.
The victim, Aftab Sheikh, was attacked by Mehndi Hassan Sheikh, aged 25, after an argument erupted concerning the WhatsApp display image of Mehndi's son. Aftab succumbed to his injuries on the spot, according to police statements.
Local residents have alleged that Mehndi is a Bangladeshi national with a criminal history, having served time for a serious offense. However, these claims remain under police scrutiny. Mehndi Hassan Sheikh has been apprehended and charged with murder, as per law enforcement officials at Nalasopara police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
