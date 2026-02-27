Russia Mediates: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Call for Diplomatic Solutions

Russia has called for an immediate halt to cross-border attacks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to their conflicts.

Russia stands as the sole nation officially recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan, while also maintaining strong relations with Pakistan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over the military clashes, urging for an end to hostilities and stating Russia's close monitoring of the situation.

Preparations are underway for a visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with details on the date yet to be announced. In light of the escalating tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on both nations to return to negotiations.

