Russia Mediates: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Call for Diplomatic Solutions
Russia calls for an end to Afghan-Pakistan cross-border attacks and urges a diplomatic resolution. Being the only nation recognizing the Taliban government and maintaining good ties with Pakistan, Russia eyes a peaceful resolution and is preparing for a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Russia has called for an immediate halt to cross-border attacks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to their conflicts.
Russia stands as the sole nation officially recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan, while also maintaining strong relations with Pakistan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over the military clashes, urging for an end to hostilities and stating Russia's close monitoring of the situation.
Preparations are underway for a visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with details on the date yet to be announced. In light of the escalating tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on both nations to return to negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
