Cybercrime Crackdown: Arrest of 22-Year-Old Exposes Nationwide Scam

Delhi Police have detained a 22-year-old woman, linked to an interstate cybercrime syndicate, for organizing mule bank accounts. The suspect, apprehended in Greater Noida, facilitated fraud activities that attracted a multi-city investigation, drawing attention to the proliferation of such intricate networks.

The accused, known as Rasmi and residing in Greater Noida West, was taken into custody on February 6 following a case registered a day prior to multiple cyber fraud complaints. Authorities discovered that deceived funds from victims in Bengaluru and Telangana were funneled through accounts associated with the network.

In an extensive probe, police examined bank records, internet logs, and mobile data leading to the arrest. Rasmi confessed to supplying mule accounts for cyber con artists benefiting from lucrative scams. Police seized ATM cards, mobile devices, and more, revealing an expansive fraud operation as the search for the network's leader, Vivan, continues.