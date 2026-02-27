Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: Arrest of 22-Year-Old Exposes Nationwide Scam

Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old woman for setting up mule accounts in an interstate cybercrime operation. Numerous ATM cards and electronic devices were seized. These accounts facilitated fraudulent activities in cryptocurrency and online trading scams, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the network's kingpin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:28 IST
Cybercrime Crackdown: Arrest of 22-Year-Old Exposes Nationwide Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have detained a 22-year-old woman, linked to an interstate cybercrime syndicate, for organizing mule bank accounts. The suspect, apprehended in Greater Noida, facilitated fraud activities that attracted a multi-city investigation, drawing attention to the proliferation of such intricate networks.

The accused, known as Rasmi and residing in Greater Noida West, was taken into custody on February 6 following a case registered a day prior to multiple cyber fraud complaints. Authorities discovered that deceived funds from victims in Bengaluru and Telangana were funneled through accounts associated with the network.

In an extensive probe, police examined bank records, internet logs, and mobile data leading to the arrest. Rasmi confessed to supplying mule accounts for cyber con artists benefiting from lucrative scams. Police seized ATM cards, mobile devices, and more, revealing an expansive fraud operation as the search for the network's leader, Vivan, continues.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026