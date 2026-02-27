EU Investigates Former Ambassador Mandelson over Epstein Ties

The European Union has launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, regarding his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

The European Commission instructed its anti-fraud office, OLAF, to probe Mandelson's alleged misconduct while serving as Brussels' trade representative.

The inquiry, including Mandelson's interactions with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, has implications for UK politics, impacting Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership amidst ethical concerns.

