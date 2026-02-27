Left Menu

EU Investigates Former Ambassador Mandelson over Epstein Ties

The European Union's anti-fraud office is investigating Peter Mandelson, a former British ambassador and EU trade representative, for his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The probe was prompted by evidence of Mandelson's connection with Epstein, raising concerns about misconduct and impacting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:33 IST
EU Investigates Former Ambassador Mandelson over Epstein Ties
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, regarding his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

The European Commission instructed its anti-fraud office, OLAF, to probe Mandelson's alleged misconduct while serving as Brussels' trade representative.

The inquiry, including Mandelson's interactions with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, has implications for UK politics, impacting Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership amidst ethical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

