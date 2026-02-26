Scandal Unveiled: Mandelson's Ties to Epstein Shake UK Politics

The British government has reached an agreement with law enforcement agencies regarding the disclosure of documents related to the 2024 appointment of Peter Mandelson as a former ambassador to the United States, according to the Intelligence and Security Committee.

Mandelson, 72, was released from custody following his arrest by the Metropolitan Police on allegations of misconduct in public office, which were sparked by revelations of his ties with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The connection has become the core of a political scandal igniting demands for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.

The Cabinet Office is currently compiling materials regarding the vetting and appointment process to be reviewed by the committee. Some documents are expected to be made public soon, though final decisions rest with the committee. Mandelson's lawyers have yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)