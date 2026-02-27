Dr Joe Phaahla Leads Community-Based Health Screening Campaign in Limpopo

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla today spearheaded a large-scale Community-Based Health Screening Campaign at Giyani Stadium in Limpopo, marking a renewed push to tackle South Africa’s escalating burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The campaign forms part of a nationwide preventative healthcare strategy aimed at shifting the country’s health response from treatment to early detection, regular screening and healthier lifestyle choices.

NCDs Now South Africa’s Leading Cause of Death

Non-communicable diseases — often referred to as “diseases of lifestyle” — have overtaken communicable diseases as the leading cause of death in South Africa.

According to Statistics South Africa, NCDs account for 57.8% of all deaths nationally, with nearly 60% of these deaths occurring prematurely before the age of 70. Since 2016, fatalities linked to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers and chronic respiratory illnesses have exceeded those caused by infectious diseases.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that NCDs are responsible for approximately 74% of deaths each year, underscoring the scale of what health experts describe as a “silent epidemic.”

Health officials warn that without urgent intervention, rising rates of obesity, physical inactivity, tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption and unhealthy diets will continue to fuel preventable illness and place growing pressure on public healthcare systems.

Community-Based Screening: A Shift Toward Prevention

The Giyani initiative represents an intensified community-centred approach, taking health services directly to communities rather than waiting for patients to present at clinics or hospitals.

The campaign offers free screenings for:

High blood pressure

Blood glucose levels (diabetes risk)

Body mass index (BMI)

Cholesterol

Certain cancer risk indicators

Respiratory health assessments

Health education sessions are also being conducted to promote balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, smoking cessation and reduced alcohol consumption.

The Department of Health emphasised that early detection remains one of the most cost-effective interventions in reducing long-term complications and mortality.

“Healthy lifestyle begins with regular health screening and testing to know your health status,” the department said in a statement.

Multi-Sector Partnership Strengthens Reach

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with provincial health authorities, local government, traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners, and international partners including the World Health Organization and NCD Partners & Alliances.

Deputy Minister Phaahla is joined by Limpopo MEC for Health Dieketseng Mashego and community leadership structures — a move aimed at reinforcing trust, cultural inclusivity and broader community participation.

The inclusion of traditional health practitioners and local leaders is designed to bridge healthcare access gaps, particularly in rural communities where late diagnosis often results in advanced disease complications.

Addressing a Looming Health Crisis

Health experts describe South Africa’s NCD trajectory as a looming crisis, particularly as the country faces a dual burden of disease — managing both infectious diseases such as HIV and TB, while confronting the rapid rise of chronic lifestyle-related conditions.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the top causes of mortality, while diabetes prevalence continues to rise, with many individuals unaware of their condition until complications develop. Cancer diagnoses are also increasing, with screening uptake still below optimal levels in several provinces.

By expanding preventative services at community level, the Department aims to:

Improve early detection rates

Reduce avoidable hospital admissions

Lower long-term healthcare costs

Promote equitable access to screening services

Empower citizens to take control of their health

A Call to Action

The Department of Health is urging South Africans to participate in screening programmes and adopt preventative behaviours as a shared responsibility between government and communities.

Officials say the campaign at Giyani Stadium will be replicated in other districts as part of a sustained national effort to reduce premature deaths and build a healthier population.

As South Africa confronts a growing tide of lifestyle-related diseases, health authorities are signalling a decisive shift: prevention is no longer optional — it is essential.