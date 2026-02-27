Assam's 'Mission Basundhara 3.0' Aims to Resolve Land Ownership Issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched 'Mission Basundhara 3.0' on Friday to address land ownership and documentation issues in the state. Speaking at an event in Deuri Beel, Dhemaji district, Sarma vowed to resolve all land-related matters for eligible residents in the coming years.

The scheme, which includes online services such as land mutation and record updating, also sees the distribution of land pattas. At the event, land settlements were initiated in unsurveyed villages, completed under the SVAMITVA project, a national initiative aimed at clear land ownership in rural areas.

Since the launch, 1,06,905 people have received land pattas, with a significant number from Dhemaji district. Under the initiative, past land grievances have been addressed, and future phases aim to resolve remaining cases, enhancing land security for Assam's indigenous populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)