Left Menu

Bengaluru Drug Bust: 16 Arrested in Major Narcotics Operation

Bengaluru City Police arrested 16 people, including two women, in a major drug bust. The Narcotics Wing seized contraband worth Rs 5.24 crore, including MDMA ecstasy pills, MDMA crystal, and ganja. Efforts continue to trace the suppliers, while nine foreign nationals were detained for overstaying visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:20 IST
Bengaluru Drug Bust: 16 Arrested in Major Narcotics Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru City Police have cracked down on drug peddling, arresting 16 people, including two women, and seizing contraband valued at Rs 5.24 crore. The operation was conducted by the Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch, who confiscated 3,000 MDMA ecstasy pills, MDMA crystal, and large quantities of ganja.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh highlighted that the accused sourced these substances from diverse suppliers, including foreign nationals, and distributed them to the local populace, targeting college students. Efforts are ongoing to identify and capture the foreign and out-of-state suppliers involved in this illicit trade.

In a concurrent initiative, officers targeted foreign nationals overstaying their visas in Bengaluru, resulting in the detention of nine individuals, two of whom have already been deported. The police remain vigilant in their efforts to dismantle drug networks within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

 India
2
Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

 India
3
It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most powerful nations are now coming to us to do trade deals: PM Modi.

It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most power...

 India
4
Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026