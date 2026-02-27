Bengaluru Drug Bust: 16 Arrested in Major Narcotics Operation

The Bengaluru City Police have cracked down on drug peddling, arresting 16 people, including two women, and seizing contraband valued at Rs 5.24 crore. The operation was conducted by the Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch, who confiscated 3,000 MDMA ecstasy pills, MDMA crystal, and large quantities of ganja.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh highlighted that the accused sourced these substances from diverse suppliers, including foreign nationals, and distributed them to the local populace, targeting college students. Efforts are ongoing to identify and capture the foreign and out-of-state suppliers involved in this illicit trade.

In a concurrent initiative, officers targeted foreign nationals overstaying their visas in Bengaluru, resulting in the detention of nine individuals, two of whom have already been deported. The police remain vigilant in their efforts to dismantle drug networks within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)