BJP Leader Criticizes Kerala's Political Landscape Amidst Controversy

In a recent Facebook post, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, calling her the most incompetent health minister the state has seen. His remarks follow an alleged attack on George by activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at the Kannur railway station.

Chandrasekhar strongly condemned the physical assault on the minister, labeling it cowardly and unacceptable. Meanwhile, George, who reported a neck injury, was hospitalized and has since been discharged. The activists involved in the incident faced arrests and charges of attempted murder.

Chandrasekhar also criticized the current political climate in Kerala, blaming both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government and the UDF opposition for mismanagement and corruption. He called for a significant political change to improve governance and quality of life in the state.

