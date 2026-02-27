Justice BV Nagarathna Advocates for Unfettered Press Freedom

In a compelling address at the IPI India Award event, Justice BV Nagarathna, soon to be the first female Chief Justice of India, warned that press freedom in India faces its severest threats not from overt censorship but from complex regulatory and economic pressures. She emphasized that formal freedoms outlined in the constitution can be undermined by ownership rules, advertising policies, and licensing laws that indirectly influence editorial independence.

Justice Nagarathna noted that even when media outlets appear legally independent, their operations could be economically constrained, affecting the nature of their coverage. She cautioned against 'selective journalism' driven by financial dependencies on the state or corporations, which could threaten impartial reporting. Her remarks highlighted the significance of maintaining a press driven by reader support rather than political or economic influences, to safeguard its role in democracy.

Her sentiments echoed in the words of former judge MB Lokur and PTI editor Vijay Joshi, who highlighted journalism's dual role of challenging systems while fostering accountability. Justice Nagarathna and her peers stressed that only a free press can serve public interest by asking critical questions without fear, affirming that journalism must remain a veritable public good.

(With inputs from agencies.)