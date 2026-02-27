Left Menu

Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

Four officials from Fort Police Station have been suspended over allegations of custodial torture. Two suspects, Jinu and Unni, allegedly were assaulted while in custody, leading to severe health issues. An inquiry confirmed misconduct, prompting suspensions and a departmental probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:57 IST
Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious turn of events, four police officials from the Fort Police Station have been suspended over allegations of custodial torture. The individuals implicated in the case include Grade Sub-Inspector Sreekumar and Civil Police Officers Siju, Sunil, and Gireesh.

The incident unravelled last week when a motorcycle theft near a local hotel led investigators to two suspects from Kottayam, identified as Jinu and Unni. After being taken into custody, both men allegedly faced brutal assault, resulting in Jinu suffering severe kidney dysfunction and leaving Unni hospitalized with injuries.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, K Karthick, initiated an inquiry, which confirmed that the allegations of custodial assault had merit. As a result, the implicated officers have been suspended, and a departmental probe is underway to address procedural failings.

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

 India
2
Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

 India
3
Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

 India
4
MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026