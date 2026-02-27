Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

In a serious turn of events, four police officials from the Fort Police Station have been suspended over allegations of custodial torture. The individuals implicated in the case include Grade Sub-Inspector Sreekumar and Civil Police Officers Siju, Sunil, and Gireesh.

The incident unravelled last week when a motorcycle theft near a local hotel led investigators to two suspects from Kottayam, identified as Jinu and Unni. After being taken into custody, both men allegedly faced brutal assault, resulting in Jinu suffering severe kidney dysfunction and leaving Unni hospitalized with injuries.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, K Karthick, initiated an inquiry, which confirmed that the allegations of custodial assault had merit. As a result, the implicated officers have been suspended, and a departmental probe is underway to address procedural failings.