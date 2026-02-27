People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congress only knows opposing everything: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congress only knows opposing everything: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- opposition
- government
- policies
- criticism
- public
- cooperation
- political
- development
ALSO READ
Congress opposes 'babbar sher' atop Parliament but their 'babbar shers' are running away after public hit them with shoes: PM Modi.
CPI(M) Gears Up for Major Protest Rally Against 'Anti-People' Policies
Protests Erupt Over Low Wages in West Bengal's Public Sectors
Governor Devvrat Advocates for Natural Farming's Vital Role in Public Health
Supreme Court Tackles SHANTI Act: Balancing Nuclear Progress with Public Safety