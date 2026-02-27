Domestic Worker Arrested in Silver Heist

A domestic worker in Bengaluru has been apprehended for allegedly pilfering 12.5 kg of silver articles valued around Rs 35 lakh from the home of her employer, according to police statements on Friday.

The accused, identified as Chaitra, was arrested by the Jeevan Bima Nagar Police Station. Authorities reported that she had served as a housekeeper for a surgeon at a well-known hospital in the city for two-and-a-half years.

Chaitra, originally from Davangere, allegedly took the silver items gradually, pawned them, and used the proceeds, claiming necessity for her husband's cancer treatment. The alleged crime surfaced when the family discovered the missing items during their Deepavali preparations, prompting a police inquiry. The stolen articles have since been recovered, and further investigations are underway.

