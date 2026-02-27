Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Wraps Up with Historic E-Budget

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly adjourned sine die after passing the 2026-27 budget, amid a walkout by Congress MLAs over lack of debate opportunities. Notably, the session saw the state's first-ever e-budget. Despite unfinished business, all listed activities were completed, prompting the adjournment proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:34 IST
The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly was adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Friday after successfully passing the state budget for 2026-27, along with a third supplementary budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The decision to adjourn came amid protests from Congress MLAs, including Hemant Katare and Sohanlal Valmiki, who staged a walkout in response to not being allowed to debate the demands highlighted in the budget.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted that the assembly not only passed the financial budgets but also engaged in significant discussions on issues such as the development of cow shelters and incidents of dog bites over the course of ten sittings. For the first time, the session featured an e-budget presentation, marking a move towards technological advancement in legislative processes.

Despite the walkout and the skipping of planned sittings on March 5 and 6, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya proposed the adjournment as all planned business had been addressed. Notably absent during the adjournment proposal were Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar. Senior Congress MLA Rajendra Singh requested that additional days be added to the next session to address members' concerns.

