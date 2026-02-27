Left Menu

Drone Incident Near French Carrier Raises Tensions

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated there is no evidence linking Russia to a drone neutralized near the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in Sweden. Swedish Defense suggests potential Russian involvement. The incident adds to a series of drone activities linked to Moscow across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:42 IST
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, announced on Friday that there is no concrete evidence implicating Russia in the incident involving an unidentified drone near the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier docked in Sweden. Barrot dismissed the potential Russian link as a 'ridiculous provocation' if proven true.

The Swedish military recently neutralized a drone of unknown origin which was detected more than 10 kilometers from the French carrier. The carrier, currently on a mission in the region, was docked in the Swedish city of Malmo at the time of the incident, according to the French army.

Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson indicated that the drone might have violated Swedish airspace in connection with a Russian military ship in nearby waters. However, the security of the French battleship was reportedly not compromised. Sweden initiated countermeasures to disrupt the drone, although it was not recovered.

