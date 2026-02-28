Left Menu

Swedish military confirms that a Russian drone carried out an unauthorised flight off Sweden earlier this week, reports AP.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:53 IST
Swedish military confirms that a Russian drone carried out an unauthorised flight off Sweden earlier this week, reports AP.

Swedish military confirms that a Russian drone carried out an unauthorised flight off Sweden earlier this week, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
February's Financial Frenzy: Stock Market Tanks on Tech, Banking Concerns

February's Financial Frenzy: Stock Market Tanks on Tech, Banking Concerns

 Global
2
Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
3
Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

 Global
4
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026