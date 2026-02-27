INS Anjadip Commissioned to Boost Coastal ASW Power

The Indian Navy on 27 February 2026 commissioned INS Anjadip, the fourth ship under the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, at Chennai Port, strengthening India’s coastal defence and anti-submarine capabilities.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), and hosted by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Senior naval officers, former Commanding Officers of erstwhile Anjadip, and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding, Kattupalli, were present at the event.

Strategic Addition to Littoral Defence

In his address, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the strategic importance of the vessel’s induction, particularly in enhancing anti-submarine warfare capabilities in shallow coastal waters.

He commended the shipbuilders for their commitment and acknowledged the crew’s dedication in ensuring timely commissioning.

INS Anjadip, named after the historic island off Karwar, is part of a specialised class of warships designed for operations in littoral zones where conventional anti-submarine platforms may face operational limitations.

Over 80% Indigenous Content

The 77-metre-long, 1,400-tonne vessel boasts over 80% indigenous content, reflecting India’s growing self-reliance in warship construction and defence electronics.

The ship integrates several indigenous systems, including:

A modern Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) suite

Advanced underwater sensors

Integrated Combat Management System

Enhanced detection and tracking capabilities

Configured for Rapid Coastal Response

Nicknamed a “Dolphin Hunter,” INS Anjadip is engineered for rapid response and sustained operations in coastal environments.

The vessel is capable of detecting, tracking and neutralising sub-surface threats, ensuring protection of India’s maritime trade routes, offshore assets and critical coastal infrastructure.

Expanding Naval Capability

Following INS Arnala and INS Androth, the commissioning of INS Anjadip marks another milestone in the Navy’s planned force-level growth and capability enhancement.

The ship has been placed under the operational and administrative control of the Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, reinforcing maritime security in the region.

The induction aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation drive and focus on strengthening coastal surveillance and underwater threat preparedness amid evolving regional security dynamics.