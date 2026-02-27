KZN Targets Rural Revival Through Agriculture Drive

Agriculture and rural development have been placed at the centre of KwaZulu-Natal’s economic recovery strategy, with Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli outlining a series of interventions aimed at revitalising rural economies, strengthening food security and expanding employment.

Delivering the State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Pietermaritzburg, Ntuli said agriculture remains foundational to the province’s economic and social stability.

“Beyond its contribution to GDP, the agricultural sector underpins the rural political economy by creating livelihoods, sustaining communities and promoting inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Reviving Idle Government Farms

A key priority for the provincial government is the revitalisation of government-owned farms that have remained fallow.

Ntuli announced that a pilot project will be launched at a Department of Agriculture and Rural Development farm in Amajuba District. The pilot will serve as a model for scaling up interventions across the province to return idle land to productive use.

The province is also intensifying support for land reform farms.

In Ugu District, kwaNodumo and Njoli farms — previously underutilised — each received R1.9 million in support for critical inputs, infrastructure and technical assistance.

In uThukela District, Amafu Farming and Mpembe Consulting received R2 million each for infrastructure upgrades and breeding stock.

“These investments are designed to enhance farm productivity, promote agribusiness development and create employment opportunities in rural communities,” Ntuli said.

Diversifying Rural Economies

In Zululand District, Amandla Power has been supported to establish 50 saw units, now fully operational. The initiative reflects a shift towards value-added activities beyond primary agricultural production.

Smallholder development forms another pillar of the rural strategy.

The Jozini Small-holder Farmer Programme, launched in April 2025, supports about 100 farmers through training, mechanisation and infrastructure such as drying tunnels, focusing on herbs and spices production. The programme prioritises youth and women participation.

Thousands of subsistence and smallholder farmers have also received planting and mechanisation support through backyard garden and food security initiatives.

Mechanisation and Youth Development

To expand food production, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development purchased 24 new tractors last year and added another 24 this year. Artisans have been appointed in district municipalities to ensure equipment maintenance and minimise downtime.

Youth-focused programmes include bursaries, learnerships and practical farm training to build long-term agricultural capacity.

“It is vital that we continue implementing skills development and market access programmes to support employment growth in rural areas,” Ntuli said, adding that public-private partnerships will be strengthened to formalise market access for smallholder produce.

Foot-and-Mouth Disease Response

Addressing concerns over Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), Ntuli confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal has received 200,000 vaccine doses from a national batch of one million — the largest provincial allocation.

Vaccination efforts are being intensified, with further weekly deliveries expected until the provincial herd population is covered.

“We are working with both commercial and communal farmers to mitigate the risk of FMD,” the Premier said.

Ntuli concluded that strengthening agriculture is central to unlocking rural growth, improving household incomes and building a more resilient provincial economy.