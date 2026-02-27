Left Menu

President Murmu Witnesses IAF’s ‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ at Pokhran

‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ was designed to demonstrate operational readiness, joint integration and rapid response capabilities across multiple domains.

Beyond firepower, ‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ showcased technology integration, real-time coordination and seamless execution of air superiority, ground support and logistical support missions. Image Credit: X(@rashtrapatibhvn)
President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu on Thursday witnessed the Indian Air Force’s mega firepower exercise ‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ at the Pokhran Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh were among the dignitaries present at the high-profile operational demonstration.

Simulated Live Combat Theatre

The exercise followed a structured operational storyline simulating a live, integrated combat theatre, showcasing the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) ability to conduct swift and precise strikes in wartime scenarios.

Precision Strikes and Air Superiority

Advanced fighter aircraft including Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas and Mirage 2000 executed precision strikes using air-to-ground guided bombs and missiles.

Designated targets such as simulated enemy bunkers, runways and command centres were accurately engaged, highlighting the IAF’s modern combat strength.

The thundering aerial display over the desert terrain underscored the force’s capability to deliver high-impact precision firepower.

Helicopter and Tactical Operations

Boeing Apache attack helicopters conducted low-altitude rocket and gun firing drills, while Boeing Chinook heavy-lift helicopters carried out equipment transportation and battlefield logistics missions.

The exercise also featured casualty evacuation operations and complex battlefield mobility tasks, demonstrating the IAF’s versatility in dynamic combat environments.

Multi-Domain Operational Readiness

Beyond firepower, ‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ showcased technology integration, real-time coordination and seamless execution of air superiority, ground support and logistical support missions.

The drill tested combat preparedness in both day and night conditions, reinforcing the IAF’s status as a multi-domain force capable of integrated warfare operations.

The exercise reaffirmed the Indian Air Force’s role as a key pillar of national deterrence and its readiness to safeguard the country’s airspace and strategic interests.

 

