Proposed Jagannath cultural centre in Jamshedpur to propagate spiritual lessons of Bhagavad Gita: President Droupadi Murmu.
PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:55 IST
