Punjab Gears Up for Census 2027: Setting New Benchmarks

The upcoming Census 2027 in Punjab is set to initiate its first phase, focusing on house listing operations, from May 15 to June 13, as announced in an official statement. A conference for key administrative figures was held to discuss this initiative, underscoring its significance in resource distribution and governance strategies.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha emphasized the census's role as a cornerstone for evidence-based planning, urging officers to ensure transparency, high data quality, and adherence to timelines. Additionally, the public will have the option for self-enumeration from April 30 to May 14.

Director Navjot Khosa detailed the roadmap for Census 2027, highlighting the importance of the initial phase for setting a strong foundation for Phase II. Discussions with deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners also covered district preparedness and strategies for rural and urban areas.