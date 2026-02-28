Border Tensions Ease: Guinea Releases Sierra Leone Security Personnel

In a move that may ease recent tensions, Guinea has released 16 security personnel from neighboring Sierra Leone. The two countries have been embroiled in a long-running border dispute, exacerbated earlier this week by the arrest of the Sierra Leoneans.

According to officials, the release came following talks between Sierra Leone's foreign minister Timothy Musa Kabba and Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah in the Guinean capital, Conakry. While both governments have yet to make public statements regarding the release, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The dispute reignited after Sierra Leone accused Guinea of capturing its security forces who were working on constructing border posts. Guinea, in return, stated the Sierra Leoneans entered its territory without authorization. The conflict has roots in the 1991-2002 civil war when Guinea supported Sierra Leone against rebels.