Justice Department Expands Charges in Minnesota Church Protest Case

The U.S. Justice Department has expanded its charges to include 30 additional individuals involved in a protest at a Minnesota church against Trump's immigration policies. This escalates a case already involving high-profile figures like former CNN anchor Don Lemon, focused on conspiring against religious worship rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:53 IST
Justice Department Expands Charges in Minnesota Church Protest Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department significantly expanded a case by charging 30 additional individuals allegedly involved in a protest against a Minnesota church service last month. This protest aimed at denouncing the Trump administration's immigration enforcement triggered legal actions against participants.

The indictment now involves a total of 39 defendants, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon. Charges cover conspiracy against religious worship rights and violating laws that protect access to places of worship. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal agents have begun arrests.

Don Lemon, who livestreamed the protest and now works as an independent journalist, argues the charges infringe on his First Amendment rights. Several of those charged have entered not guilty pleas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

