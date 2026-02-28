Justice Department Expands Charges in Minnesota Church Protest Case
The U.S. Justice Department has expanded its charges to include 30 additional individuals involved in a protest at a Minnesota church against Trump's immigration policies. This escalates a case already involving high-profile figures like former CNN anchor Don Lemon, focused on conspiring against religious worship rights.
The U.S. Justice Department significantly expanded a case by charging 30 additional individuals allegedly involved in a protest against a Minnesota church service last month. This protest aimed at denouncing the Trump administration's immigration enforcement triggered legal actions against participants.
The indictment now involves a total of 39 defendants, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon. Charges cover conspiracy against religious worship rights and violating laws that protect access to places of worship. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal agents have begun arrests.
Don Lemon, who livestreamed the protest and now works as an independent journalist, argues the charges infringe on his First Amendment rights. Several of those charged have entered not guilty pleas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Excise Probe: Unraveling the Layers of Alleged Political Conspiracy
PM Modi, Amit Shah hatched conspiracy against us. We are 'kattar imandaar': Kejriwal.
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.
Arvind Kejriwal Cleared: Unmasking Political Conspiracy in India's Liquor Policy Case
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.