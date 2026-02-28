Justice Department Expands Charges in Minnesota Church Protest Case

The U.S. Justice Department significantly expanded a case by charging 30 additional individuals allegedly involved in a protest against a Minnesota church service last month. This protest aimed at denouncing the Trump administration's immigration enforcement triggered legal actions against participants.

The indictment now involves a total of 39 defendants, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon. Charges cover conspiracy against religious worship rights and violating laws that protect access to places of worship. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal agents have begun arrests.

Don Lemon, who livestreamed the protest and now works as an independent journalist, argues the charges infringe on his First Amendment rights. Several of those charged have entered not guilty pleas.

