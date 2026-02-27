Left Menu

Delhi Excise Probe: Unraveling the Layers of Alleged Political Conspiracy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserts its investigation into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case is a standalone probe, despite a Delhi court discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others. The case, linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy, examines the independence of money laundering charges from predicate offences.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) maintained on Friday that its investigation into the money laundering case associated with Delhi's excise policy is a 'standalone' effort backed by substantial evidence and corroborative testimonies from numerous entities.

This announcement follows a Delhi court's decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 19 others, in the connected CBI case. The ED case, initiated on August 22, 2022, follows a CBI FIR from August 17, 2022, probing supposed irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy.

While Kejriwal has been labeled the 'kingpin and key conspirator' of the alleged excise 'scam,' the ED insists on treating money laundering as a separate offence, independent of the predicate case's outcome. Controversy continues over whether money laundering should remain linked to predicate offences, a question under Supreme Court scrutiny.

