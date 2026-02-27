Delhi Excise Probe: Unraveling the Layers of Alleged Political Conspiracy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) maintained on Friday that its investigation into the money laundering case associated with Delhi's excise policy is a 'standalone' effort backed by substantial evidence and corroborative testimonies from numerous entities.

This announcement follows a Delhi court's decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 19 others, in the connected CBI case. The ED case, initiated on August 22, 2022, follows a CBI FIR from August 17, 2022, probing supposed irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy.

While Kejriwal has been labeled the 'kingpin and key conspirator' of the alleged excise 'scam,' the ED insists on treating money laundering as a separate offence, independent of the predicate case's outcome. Controversy continues over whether money laundering should remain linked to predicate offences, a question under Supreme Court scrutiny.

