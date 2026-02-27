Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Cleared: Unmasking Political Conspiracy in India's Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in a high-profile liquor policy corruption case, which he described as a major political conspiracy. Kejriwal accused top leaders of conspiring against AAP. The court dismissed charges due to insufficient evidence, freeing him and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Arvind Kejriwal described the courtroom decision clearing him of corruption charges as a 'historic vindication' amid allegations of a high-stakes political conspiracy. Both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were acquitted in the excise policy case after a Delhi court found a lack of evidence.

Standing beside his former deputy, Kejriwal did not hold back his accusations, declaring that a plot to dismantle the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been orchestrated at the highest levels of government. He claimed it was an attempt to malign political rivals through fabricated charges.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Jitendra Singh, discharged 21 accused individuals in total, including political figures from various parties, citing deficiencies in evidence provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Kejriwal's supporters hailed the ruling as a triumph of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

