Tragic Car Accident Claims Four Lives in Ramanattukara

Four people were killed in a car accident in Ramanattukara when their vehicle collided with a parked lorry. A fifth passenger sustained serious injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage to determine the cause. The Motor Vehicles Department will also conduct a separate inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:31 IST
In the early hours of Saturday, a devastating car accident occurred in Ramanattukara, resulting in the deaths of four individuals after their vehicle collided with a stationary lorry, police reported.

Among the deceased were Dhinil of Ramanattukara, and Ajeesh, Vimal, and Shyamlal, all from Feroke. A fifth passenger, Dhijil from Pantheerankavu, suffered severe injuries and is currently hospitalized, authorities confirmed. Emergency services, responding to a distress call, managed to extract the passengers from the mangled wreck with the help of local residents.

Efforts are now underway to determine the cause of the accident. Police have initiated an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area. Furthermore, the Motor Vehicles Department has announced an independent inquiry into the tragic incident. The deceased will be released to their families following postmortem examinations, stated law enforcement officials.

