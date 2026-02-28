Left Menu

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan's Intensified Campaign Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan's authorities reported that approximately 300 Afghan Taliban and allied combatants were killed as security forces continued their operation. The initiative, named Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, resulted in the destruction of strategic posts and vehicles. Diplomatic efforts are underway as tension mounts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:28 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's defense forces have intensified their efforts against Afghan Taliban and allied groups, reportedly resulting in the deaths of around 300 combatants. The operation, dubbed Ghazab lil-Haq, has also seen over 450 Afghan operatives injured, and significant assets destroyed.

The offensive, which includes the destruction of 89 posts and numerous armored vehicles, comes as a retaliatory move against simultaneous attacks on 53 locations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry urged the Afghan Taliban to make a decisive choice between terrorist organizations and Pakistan.

As the conflict escalates, regional powers like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are stepping in to mediate. Diplomatic channels remain open, with Afghan officials expressing willingness to negotiate. Meanwhile, Pakistan maintains that it will prioritize national security over regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

