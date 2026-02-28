Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

In a recent escalation of tensions, two CPI(M) members were detained, and a case initiated against nine individuals for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing police officers in Nagaroor, officials stated on Saturday.

The conflict reportedly began when CPI(M) leaders Vishnu and Ratheesh obstructed a police vehicle on Friday, following a Congress party's protest at Jawahar Junction that led to the damage of a flex board.

The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned these actions and appealed for public support in enforcing legal measures against those involved in unlawful activities.

