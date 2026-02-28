Left Menu

Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

Two CPI(M) workers were detained, and a case was filed against nine individuals for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing police officials in Nagaroor. The incident involved blocking a police vehicle and came after a controversial protest. The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned the acts and sought firm action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:57 IST
In a recent escalation of tensions, two CPI(M) members were detained, and a case initiated against nine individuals for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing police officers in Nagaroor, officials stated on Saturday.

The conflict reportedly began when CPI(M) leaders Vishnu and Ratheesh obstructed a police vehicle on Friday, following a Congress party's protest at Jawahar Junction that led to the damage of a flex board.

The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned these actions and appealed for public support in enforcing legal measures against those involved in unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

