Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police
Two CPI(M) workers were detained, and a case was filed against nine individuals for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing police officials in Nagaroor. The incident involved blocking a police vehicle and came after a controversial protest. The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned the acts and sought firm action.
In a recent escalation of tensions, two CPI(M) members were detained, and a case initiated against nine individuals for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing police officers in Nagaroor, officials stated on Saturday.
The conflict reportedly began when CPI(M) leaders Vishnu and Ratheesh obstructed a police vehicle on Friday, following a Congress party's protest at Jawahar Junction that led to the damage of a flex board.
The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned these actions and appealed for public support in enforcing legal measures against those involved in unlawful activities.
