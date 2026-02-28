Left Menu

Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was a victim of the 2002 Gujarat riots at Gulberg Society. Vijayan honored Jafri's and his wife's fight for justice against communal violence and highlighted their enduring impact on India's secular values.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has paid tribute to Ehsan Jafri, the former Congress MP who tragically lost his life in the Gulberg Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In social media posts, Vijayan emphasized the horrific nature of the massacre, where 69 individuals, including Jafri, were killed. The attack was allegedly orchestrated by the Sangh Parivar on February 28, 2002.

Additionally, Vijayan acknowledged the remarkable struggle of Jafri's late wife, Zakia Jafri. He highlighted her relentless and courageous legal battles for justice against the masterminds of the genocide, a fight that has inspired countless secular minds in India.

