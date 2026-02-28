Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare Funding

In a compelling appeal to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has emphasized the urgent need for financial solutions to support veterans. He has called for adequate funding for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, which is currently plagued with funding shortages and large pending medical bills.

Gandhi expressed concern about the proposed tax on disability pensions, introduced in the Finance Bill 2026, labeling it as unprecedented and disrespectful. He argued that disability pensions, primarily meant for servicemen who sustained injuries, should not be categorized as taxable income.

Highlighting the emotional impact on veterans, Gandhi shared sentiments of ex-servicemen who feel abandoned by the government. He urged the Finance Minister to recognize the sacrifices of armed forces personnel and ensure they receive the necessary support from the nation, urging swift budgetary actions. Additionally, a copy of his appeal was forwarded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.