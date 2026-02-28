Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare Funding

Rahul Gandhi has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate proper funding for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and restore tax exemptions on disability pensions. He highlighted the challenges faced by veterans, including substantial pending medical bills and hospitals opting out due to non-payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:52 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare Funding
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling appeal to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has emphasized the urgent need for financial solutions to support veterans. He has called for adequate funding for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, which is currently plagued with funding shortages and large pending medical bills.

Gandhi expressed concern about the proposed tax on disability pensions, introduced in the Finance Bill 2026, labeling it as unprecedented and disrespectful. He argued that disability pensions, primarily meant for servicemen who sustained injuries, should not be categorized as taxable income.

Highlighting the emotional impact on veterans, Gandhi shared sentiments of ex-servicemen who feel abandoned by the government. He urged the Finance Minister to recognize the sacrifices of armed forces personnel and ensure they receive the necessary support from the nation, urging swift budgetary actions. Additionally, a copy of his appeal was forwarded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

TRENDING

1
Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

 Norway
2
Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

 Global
4
Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026