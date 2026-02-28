'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

The Punjab government is rolling out 'Khed Pitara', an innovative play-based learning kit, across public primary schools to ensure a vivid learning experience for young students. An official statement on Saturday highlighted the kit as a long-term investment in developing Punjab's human capital.

Targeting children aged 3 to 8, the initiative focuses on transforming nursery to Class 2 classrooms into interactive, play-centered environments. 'Khed Pitara' allows students to experience education as a creative and confidence-building journey, moving away from rote learning.

The state's investment of Rs 9.3 crore will benefit approximately 7.5 lakh children, aiming to build solid academic foundations. All teaching materials are provided in Punjabi to enhance comprehension, and teachers will receive resources to support implementation, ensuring a child-friendly and inclusive learning experience.

